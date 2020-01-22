Trump Says 'A Few Countries' Will Be Added to Travel Ban
Trump Says 'A Few Countries'
Will Be Added to Travel Ban President Donald Trump
made the comments about
the controversial travel
ban in Davos, Switzerland.
The president is attending
the World Economic Forum.
President Trump,
via NPR News Politico reports the
administration is considering
adding seven more countries to the ban.
Nigeria, Sudan, Belarus, Eritrea,
Kyrgyzstan, Tanzania and Myanmar are
reported to be the countries in consideration.
The third version of
Presidential Proclamation
9645 was upheld by
the U.S. Supreme Court.
The travel ban bars almost
all immigrants or travelers from
Iran, Syria, Somalia, Yemen,
Libya, Venezuela and North Korea.
Five of the seven countries
named in the travel ban
are Muslim-majority nations.