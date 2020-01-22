Global  

Trump Says 'A Few Countries' Will Be Added to Travel Ban

Trump Says 'A Few Countries' Will Be Added to Travel Ban President Donald Trump made the comments about the controversial travel ban in Davos, Switzerland.

The president is attending the World Economic Forum.

President Trump, via NPR News Politico reports the administration is considering adding seven more countries to the ban.

Nigeria, Sudan, Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Tanzania and Myanmar are reported to be the countries in consideration.

The third version of Presidential Proclamation 9645 was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The travel ban bars almost all immigrants or travelers from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya, Venezuela and North Korea.

Five of the seven countries named in the travel ban are Muslim-majority nations.
