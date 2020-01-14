Planters Announces Mr. Peanut's Death in New Pre-Super Bowl Ad

On Wednesday, Planters announced the death of their beloved mascot, Mr. Peanut, in a statement on Twitter.

Following the announcement, Planters released a 2020 Super Bowl pre-game ad showcasing the final moments of Mr. Peanut's life.

Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes accompanied Mr. Peanut in the NUTmobile when he swerved and drove over a cliff.

The three of them end up hanging from a tree branch.

Once he realizes the branch is going to break, Mr. Peanut tips his hat and lets go.

According to a press release, Planters will air the ad during the Super Bowl pre-game show.

Mr. Peanut's funeral will air in an official commercial during the third quarter of the game.