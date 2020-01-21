On The Beat 1/21/20 - Flexx Chiropractic

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson, back in the studio with me today is dr. shana thomas with flexx chiropractic and today we're going to be asking a lot of questions about chiropractic work.

How are you my friend?

Dr. thomas: i'm good.

How about you?

Troy: i'm fantastic.

How's business going?

Dr. thomas: going great.

Troy: you got your fantastic, new location.

Loving it?

Dr. thomas: yes.

Love it.

Troy: i'm really happy for you.

It's been a big move, right?

Dr. thomas: it has.

It has.

Troy: okay.

Now, what are the top five symptoms that you treat in your office?

Dr. thomas: okay.

The top five that we have that people come in with as obviously low back pain, also neck pain.

People come in with headaches of all kinds, stress, tension, migraine headaches.

A lot of people have pain radiating down the arms and also the typical that people come in with is sciatica down into the legs.

Troy: really?

Well, i was just telling you off break, it's like, since you're here... i was talking about, like most people i'm sure get, that sore neck from going to the gym and maybe pulled a muscle maybe or something.

And i was saying to you, is that something that we can fix by coming in to see the chiropractor, just to release a little bit of tension?

Dr. thomas: it will just by putting things back in place or putting the spine back in alignment, it will allow those muscles to relax so that way you have normal function, normal movement.

Troy: yeah, i've said this many times on the show before that i'm addicted to going to the chiropractor.

Love it, but a lot of people out there is still scared to go to the chiropractor.

Where do we get that fear from?

Dr. thomas: a lot of it is the fear from the traditional, i guess you could say twisting or cracking of the spine, which is different than... we don't do that in our office.

We actually use an instrument so there's no actual physical manipulation of the spine with our hands.

It takes out a lot of the fear factor that most people don't want to go to a chiropractor for and the technique that we use is activator method, which is a lot safer than your traditional chiropractic.

Troy: what tool do you use?

Is that that bed that makes those noises?

Dr. thomas: no.

Actually, we have a flat table that you lay on that we don't have any drop pieces at all.

And then it's just with analyzing movements of the body that we actually find out where the misalignments are and we actually use an instrument precisely to adjust the spine back in place.

Troy: okay.

Well, why would i choose chiropractic work when there are no symptoms or pain?

Do see what i'm saying?

Dr. thomas: i do.

Troy: because we've talked about this quite a bit about maintaining our chiropractic health.

Dr. thomas: the reason we want people to come in is we want to be preventive.

We want you to come in and get analyzed and examined before you have those problems so that way we can prevent the pain coming that most people come in for.

Troy: okay.

What's the difference between active and wellness treatment?

Dr. thomas: an active treatment plan is when someone comes in with their pain levels pretty high and we put them on a treatment plan in order to get them stabilized and get them out to the wellness care plan.

The wellness care plan is at the end where you're just coming into maintain.

The same way that you would go into the gym and you're working pretty heavy to get to that state that you want to get to physically, and then once you get there you just do those basically, maintenance workouts in order to keep that condition.

Troy: uh-huh .

Never really got to that level.

Dr. thomas: some of us do, some of don't.

I agree.

Troy: i go hard and fast for three months, and then nothing.

Dr. thomas: oh no.

No, we don't want that for anything.

Troy: why do people feel that when you go to the chiropractor that once you've done your treatments, it's like they say you have to come every week?

That's not really true.

Dr. thomas: it's not really true.

We ask you to maintain some level of care and that's just because, like you said, you'll go really hard for three months and then nothing, and we know what happens to our body as it resorts to the initial condition.

It's the same thing with your spine.

It'll go back out of alignment if you don't maintain that.

Troy: all right.

Well, always good advice.

Thank you.

Appreciate you.