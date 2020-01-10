Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alcohol-related deaths on the rise, local recovery center weighs in

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Alcohol-related deaths on the rise, local recovery center weighs inAlcohol-related deaths on the rise, local recovery center weighs in
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Alcohol-related deaths on the rise, local recovery center weighs in

"i just knew "i just knew that if something didn't change, i was going to walk down the road of no return and it scared me."

New for you new for you at 5... a woman is thankful to be alive to tell her story tonight..

In the u-s-... new numbers show alcohol-related deaths more than doubled in the past few years.

"tina simons "... who you just heard from... could've been in that category... but as news 10's alia blackburn explains... it's not just "her" story she hopes will save others.

"my wake-up call was nearly dying."

*nats of hospital beep* "i dragged my iv thing with me to the bathroom..."

*nats of hospital beep* "and i saw myself in the mirror...and realized" *nats of flatline beep* "i'm gonna die, if i don't stop... this is going to kill me."

"i was 16, so i started drinking at only 14."

"i haven't had a drink since october 31st, 2004."

This year... tina simons will celebrate 16 years sober.

Will celebrate 16 years sober.

"my life is unbelievable without unbelievable without alcohol..."

While her life is falling into while her life alcohol..."

While her life is falling into place now... there's still some pieces she's working to process.

"i think part of my getting sober was almost like begging her to do the same."

"my mom was an alcoholic, she died of alcoholism at the age of 48."

It's a sad reality for many families... researchers say alcohol-related deaths more than doubled throughout the years.

The "national institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism"... showed nearly half of those deaths resulted from liver disease... or alcohol overdoses.

Experts say the trend is increasing among women..

"i absolutely believe that while many people, this will be a fatal battle, it doesn't have to be."

That's why she's turning her own story... into new beginnings for others.

"the biggest barriers i have faced, the biggest struggles, the biggest heartbreaks... have been my most transformative gifts."

Now... at indiana state university... she's studying her masters in social work.

In hopes of saving other families along the way.

In terre haute... alia blackburn, news 10.

We spoke with "next step recovery" in terre haute.

We asked them where is the disconnect




You Might Like


Tweets about this

1joanjosep

Joan RT @BostonBren143: #AlcoholKills Yet another story about the rise in alcohol related deaths. People ... please, wake up! Alcohol KILLS! I… 39 minutes ago

BostonBren143

⭐❤⭐TAKEN⭐❤⭐ #AlcoholKills Yet another story about the rise in alcohol related deaths. People ... please, wake up! Alcohol KILL… https://t.co/jPkG2uCjIp 1 hour ago

AskJoshy

Joshy @ Runeterra @WheresLotus Excessive alcohol use led to approximately 88,000 deaths and 2.5 million years of potential life lost… https://t.co/QyC1i91INX 1 day ago

Penn_NCIBH

National Center for Integrated Behavioral Health U.S. Death certificate data shows that deaths from alcohol are on the rise & women may be most affected. Increased… https://t.co/BDdURNqhJ8 1 day ago

umakamalmehra

Kamal RT @UMich: A new study has found that alcohol-related deaths more than doubled between 1999 and 2017. A researcher from @umichmedicine disc… 2 days ago

ReneeBCooper

Women Driving Women Alcohol-Related Deaths on The Rise https://t.co/z7h96Rbv99 https://t.co/Ple1yOCtRm 2 days ago

cacticrazz

Tweety McStuffins RT @NYTScience: Alcohol is killing more women. A new study of death certificates shows an 85% rise in the rate of alcohol-related deaths am… 2 days ago

DelanaTweets

Delana Bennett Alcohol-Related Deaths In America Is On The Rise https://t.co/4NcTwYAL7C 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Study: Alcohol-related deaths have doubled in the past 20 years [Video]Study: Alcohol-related deaths have doubled in the past 20 years

The study analyzed deaths in the U.S., ages 16 and up with data from the National Center for Health Statistics. It found 30% of deaths were from liver disease. About 17% were overdoses involving..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.