Alcohol-related deaths on the rise, local recovery center weighs in

"i just knew "i just knew that if something didn't change, i was going to walk down the road of no return and it scared me."

New for you new for you at 5... a woman is thankful to be alive to tell her story tonight..

In the u-s-... new numbers show alcohol-related deaths more than doubled in the past few years.

"tina simons "... who you just heard from... could've been in that category... but as news 10's alia blackburn explains... it's not just "her" story she hopes will save others.

"my wake-up call was nearly dying."

*nats of hospital beep* "i dragged my iv thing with me to the bathroom..."

*nats of hospital beep* "and i saw myself in the mirror...and realized" *nats of flatline beep* "i'm gonna die, if i don't stop... this is going to kill me."

"i was 16, so i started drinking at only 14."

"i haven't had a drink since october 31st, 2004."

This year... tina simons will celebrate 16 years sober.

Will celebrate 16 years sober.

"my life is unbelievable without unbelievable without alcohol..."

While her life is falling into while her life alcohol..."

While her life is falling into place now... there's still some pieces she's working to process.

"i think part of my getting sober was almost like begging her to do the same."

"my mom was an alcoholic, she died of alcoholism at the age of 48."

It's a sad reality for many families... researchers say alcohol-related deaths more than doubled throughout the years.

The "national institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism"... showed nearly half of those deaths resulted from liver disease... or alcohol overdoses.

Experts say the trend is increasing among women..

"i absolutely believe that while many people, this will be a fatal battle, it doesn't have to be."

That's why she's turning her own story... into new beginnings for others.

"the biggest barriers i have faced, the biggest struggles, the biggest heartbreaks... have been my most transformative gifts."

Now... at indiana state university... she's studying her masters in social work.

In hopes of saving other families along the way.

In terre haute... alia blackburn, news 10.

We spoke with "next step recovery" in terre haute.

We asked them where is the disconnect