Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Drinking Water Widely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals"

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Drinking Water Widely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals'

U.S. Drinking Water Widely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals"

The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made “forever chemicals” is far worse.

Well, it is worse than previously estimated, reports Huffington Post.

Some of the highest levels are being found in Miami, Philadelphia and New Orleans.

The chemicals, resistant to breaking down in the environment, are known as perfluoroalkyl substances.

The chemicals are known as PFAS for short.

The findings by the Environmental Working Group show previous estimate in 2018 are low.

The contaminated estimation was 110 million Americans, but that number is now much higher.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tap water widely contaminated across U.S. -report [Video]Tap water widely contaminated across U.S. -report

The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse than previously estimated with some of the highest levels found in Miami, Philadelphia and New Orleans, according..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published

U.S. Drinking Water Contaminated With Dangerous Chemicals [Video]U.S. Drinking Water Contaminated With Dangerous Chemicals

The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made “forever chemicals” is far worse than previously estimated. The highest levels of contamination have been found in Miami, Philadelphia and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.