U.S. Drinking Water Widely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals"

The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made “forever chemicals” is far worse.

Well, it is worse than previously estimated, reports Huffington Post.

Some of the highest levels are being found in Miami, Philadelphia and New Orleans.

The chemicals, resistant to breaking down in the environment, are known as perfluoroalkyl substances.

The chemicals are known as PFAS for short.

The findings by the Environmental Working Group show previous estimate in 2018 are low.

The contaminated estimation was 110 million Americans, but that number is now much higher.