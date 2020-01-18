Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial

Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial

Opening statements got underway Wednesday morning in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial in Manhattan; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein arrives for trial

Opening arguments are set for today in New York for the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSBS


Harvey Weinstein Trial: A Panel of 12 Jurors Has Been Selected

The disgraced producer's New York rape and sexual assault trial is expected to last until early March...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BKabateck

Brian Kabateck Opening statements are underway in the biggest trial of the #MeToo movement. Movie tycoon Harvey Weinstein faces th… https://t.co/zZkqCc1D0D 4 hours ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 Opening statements have begun in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in lower Manhattan with prosecutors calling him a se… https://t.co/0W8ssYbrHa 5 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Harvey Weinstein Trial: Opening Statements Underway, More Than 2 Years After Scandal Sparked #MeToo Movement https://t.co/5JuJnYW30T 5 hours ago

HERCULESNOTARY

HERCULES HATZINAS,Ph.D. RT @jennamdeangelis: Opening statements are underway in the #HarveyWeinstein trial. This is video of his arrival to court this morning. Tun… 5 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York THIS HOUR ON CBSN NEW YORK: Legal expert on Harvey Weinstein trial as opening statements get underway. Watch CBSN N… https://t.co/zBwuYcFdIA 5 hours ago

Ladybugs702

Fitz #HarveyWeinstein Trial: Opening Statements Underway, More Than 2 Years After Scandal Sparked #MeToo Movement https://t.co/93vZlEZUUt 6 hours ago

cbsnewspath

CBS Newspath Opening statements get underway in the trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Michael George has deta… https://t.co/RsyuCCeLkv 6 hours ago

Ginjjah

JiiN RT @LawCrimeNetwork: WATCH: Angelica Spanos Reports from the Harvey Weinstein Trial Where Opening Statements Getting Underway #HarveyWeinst… 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist' [Video]Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist'

Harvey Weinstein abused his status as a Hollywood power broker to lure young women into violent sexual attacks, a New York prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday as the former film producer&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist' [Video]Prosecutor paints Weinstein as 'a rapist'

Harvey Weinstein abused his status as a Hollywood power broker to lure young women into violent sexual attacks, a New York prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday as the former film producer's rape trial..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.