'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News



Recent related videos from verified sources Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones Comedy legend Michael Palin reflects on the life and legacy of his friend and “Monty Python” co-star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 after battling dementia. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:44Published 2 hours ago Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones Jones passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday evening with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side. Palin has described Jones as a "kind, generous and.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:24Published 2 hours ago