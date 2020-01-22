Global  

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News
Terry Jones, 'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon, Dies at 77

Terry Jones, a founding member of Monty Python and a beloved comedian, screenwriter, film director,...
Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones

Comedy legend Michael Palin reflects on the life and legacy of his friend and “Monty Python” co-star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 after battling dementia.

Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones

Michael Palin pays tribute to late friend Terry Jones Jones passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday evening with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side. Palin has described Jones as a "kind, generous and..

