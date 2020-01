Falling iguanas 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:22s - Published Iguanas were falling due to cold weather in South Florida. Iguanas were falling due to cold weather in South Florida. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Falling iguanas OF THE FRIGID CREATURES ONSOCIAL MEDIA TODAY -NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE IN WEST PALMBEACH LOOKING MORE INTO HOWSOME RECOVERED.SHANNON, MANY MAY HAVERELATIVES ARIUND THE COUNTRYWHO ARE SAYING IS THIS TRUE?IGUANS FALLING OUT OF THETREES - HERE IN DREHER PARKSOME LUCKY IGUANAS ARECATCHING THE LAST RAYS OF THEDAY - THEY ARE THE LUCKY ONESWHO GOT THROUGH THIS COLD SN-10953“WHEN I WALKED OUT INTHE FRONT YARD SURE ENOUGHTHERE HE WAS LAYING ON THESIDEWAL” HANK EPTON SAID HEWAS KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THEIGUANA IN FRONT OF HISSUBURBAN LAKE WORTH HOME &BRIGHT GREENÃAND MORE THANSLUGGISH FROM A COLD STUNNEDSLEEPÃ11032“HE TOOK A CRACKAT CLIMBING A TREE IT DIDNGO WELL SO I PULLED HIM OFFTHE TREE SET HIM OUT IN THEYARD” IT SEEMS TO HAPPENEVERY WINTERÃTEMPERATURESNEAR 40 HAVE THE IGUANASDROPPING FROM THE TREES ANDGOING INTO A HIBERNATION LIKESTATEÃ10115“THEYSTUCK IN PLACE LIKE THE TINMAN THEY CANSLOW THEIR BREATHING DOWN VERYSLOW AND IN SOME CASES THEYFALL OUT OF TREES OR OFFPERCHING AREAS ” EMILY MAPLEAT THE PALM BEACH ZOO SAYS THEIGUANASÃCAN GET INJURED WHENFALLING OUT OF TREESÃONCETHE SUN WARMS THEM THEY SLOWLYCOME BACKÃBUT COMING BACK ISNOT ALWAYS A SURE THING &10239“HALF OF THOSE ANIMALSYOU FIND ON THE ROADWAY IWOULD ABOUT HALF OF THEM HAVEA GOOD CHANCE OF SURVIVING”AS FOR HANK - IT LOOKS LIKEHIS IGUANA WILL BE FINE. 110HE MOVES A LITTLE BIT IF I GETCLOSE TO HIM OR RUSTLE THELEAVES AROUND I SEE HIM OPENHIS EYES HE LOOKS AROUND BUT ITHINK TODAY HERECOVERING”HANK LIKES HIS IGUANA - ANDSOME PEOPLE LIKE TO EAT THEM -ESPECIALLY IN CENTRAL AMERICA- AND SINCE THEY ARE INVASIVEAND NOT NATIVE - THE STATEDOES ALLOW HUMANLEY KILLINTHEM - LIVE IN WEST PALMBEACH, MS, WPTV NC





