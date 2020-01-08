Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

GBMC doctor talks about new medication being studied for thyroid issues

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
GBMC doctor talks about new medication being studied for thyroid issues

GBMC doctor talks about new medication being studied for thyroid issues

A new treatment could be available soon for a condition that affects people with thyroid problems.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News A new treatment could be available soon for a condition that affects people with thyroid problems. https://t.co/9PdIFuQ8P4 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview [Video]Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview

Selena Gomez Talks Mental Health Journey in New Interview. Speaking with 'WSJ. Magazine,' Gomez says the right therapy and medication gave her a "breakthrough.". I had low self-esteem, and that’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.