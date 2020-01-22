Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 - Final Season

Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 - Final Season

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 - Final Season

Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 - Final Season

Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 Promo Trailer HD - Disney + - Final Season Plot synopsis: Witness the end of the groundbreaking series... One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes.

From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of "The Mandalorian," the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Starring (voice cast:) Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, Dee Bradley Baker, James Arnold Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Sam Witwer release date February 21, 2020 (on Disney Plus)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WiltedDigital

The goblin under your toenail RT @saltydkdan: Why was Qui-Gon Jinn's nose so big in the old Star Wars: Clone Wars TV Show https://t.co/lDYpaXzPZg 4 minutes ago

HerEnigma_

Zorii Bliss //Been a fan of the Star Wars Universe for a long long time. Loved most of the films, well lets not talk about the… https://t.co/sdyZLFc2Hd 8 minutes ago

toyshelfreview

Erin Released as a Walmart exclusive in 2009 I’m reviewing the Octuptarra Droid from the Star Wars Clone Wars line.… https://t.co/YnJfeA1mJu 12 minutes ago

BlaineThePainTV

BLAINE THE PAIN 2020 I'm retitling the Star Wars Clone Wars to "TERRIBLE HAIRSTYLES OF THE 90S" 15 minutes ago

BacichAlex

JonPertweeVEVO RT @lavendersheeps: obsessed with this clip from star wars clone wars https://t.co/qSjum47DyP 24 minutes ago

AnakinS03737461

AnakinSkywalker RT @_Jac_Obi_: My bad completely forgot about this Clone wars animated show is out Vote for the star wars media you want to see win thi… 25 minutes ago

introvertedone

Joel Becker I'm watching Star Wars: The Clone Wars 3x03 "Supply Lines" https://t.co/lRtGOUWxuf #trakt 25 minutes ago

simonathesheep

Sheep @starwars @SW_Insider Is this the last season of clone wars? I’m a new star wars fan please dont judge me 37 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mortal Kombat Legends Scorpion's Revenge movie [Video]Mortal Kombat Legends Scorpion's Revenge movie

Mortal Kombat Legends Scorpion's Revenge movie trailer HD One of the most popular videogame franchises in history comes to animated life in "Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge," an all-new,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:36Published

Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Official Trailer | Disney+ [Video]Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Official Trailer | Disney+

Witness the end of the groundbreaking series. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars starts streaming Feb. 21 on Disney+.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.