Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 - Final Season

Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 Promo Trailer HD - Disney + - Final Season Plot synopsis: Witness the end of the groundbreaking series... One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes.

From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of "The Mandalorian," the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Starring (voice cast:) Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, Dee Bradley Baker, James Arnold Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Sam Witwer release date February 21, 2020 (on Disney Plus)