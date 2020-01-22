Global  

Jon Bon Jovi Opens Community Restaurant At Rutgers University

Jon Bon Jovi Opens Community Restaurant At Rutgers University

Jon Bon Jovi Opens Community Restaurant At Rutgers University

A New Jersey music star is sharing a different side.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi opened a kitchen at Rutgers University that will help college students struggling with food insecurity; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
