Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles Over Safety Issues

Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles Over Safety IssuesThe two issues are unrelated.
Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles Over Safety Issues

TOYOTA HYUNDAI ARERECALLING VEHICLES.2.9 MILLION IN THE U.S.RECALLED, THE ISSUEPOTENTIALLY DEFECTIVEEQUIPMENT INTEND TODAY PROTECTPASSENGER DURING A CRASH,AFFECTED MODELS INCLUDING SOMECORE OLD, A COROLLA MATRIX,AVALON, AND AVALON HV VEHICLESMADE BETWEEN 2010 AND 2019.HONDA IS RECALLING 2.4 MILLIONVEHICLES IN THE U.S. FROMACURA'S MADE BETWEEN 1996 AND



Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles

Toyota and Honda are recalling millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues.
Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles [Video]Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles

The vehicles were recalled, some in the U.S., due to unrelated safety issues.

Honda, Toyota Issue Recalls [Video]Honda, Toyota Issue Recalls

Honda and Toyota have both issued recalls over defective airbags.

