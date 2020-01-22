Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Midday Guest 1/21/20 North Side Christian Church

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Midday Guest 1/21/20 North Side Christian Church

Midday Guest 1/21/20 North Side Christian Church

The North Side Christian Church will be hosting an African American History Banquet on February 8, 2020 at the UFCW Union Hall.

There will be entertainment, food, and a book signing.

For more information please call 662-275-2474.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Midday Guest 1/21/20 North Side Christian Church

Brittney brown >> you sure start from the source andis in addition to that we have one sister is a is a is while the national dish going to do recognizable segments.bad like the energizer bunny and she does great things to recognize as well but all that will tell you about a special guest account special gift will be bernadette ... he was ... first female african-american to be on the sitcom back in the 70s and was a long line ... delete ... is the having a gnomic ... outlaw, maybe the wife is what you all will do something that is ... 61 we should continue to recognize is not spot you




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.