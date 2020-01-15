Global  

No Tailgating Allowed At Super Bowl 54 At Hard Rock Stadium In Miami

No Tailgating Allowed At Super Bowl 54 At Hard Rock Stadium In Miami

No Tailgating Allowed At Super Bowl 54 At Hard Rock Stadium In Miami

If you are heading to Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium, don’t plan on tailgating.

It is not allowed.

Katie Johnston reports.
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
