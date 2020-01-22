Schiff: 'No other American' could obstruct 'this way' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:31s - Published Schiff: 'No other American' could obstruct 'this way' Introducing the second impeachment charge against President Donald Trump, obstruction of Congress, lead Democratic prosecutor Representative Adam Schiff said, "no other American could seek to obstruct an investigation into his own wrongdoing this way." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this