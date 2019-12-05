Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Lodge movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
The Lodge movie

The Lodge movie

The Lodge movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: THE LODGE follows two siblings who are snowed in with Grace, the younger woman that their separated father plans to marry.

Just as the kids begin to warm to their stepmother-to-be, events intercede and threaten to dig up psychological demons from Grace's childhood as a member of a religious cult.

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala starring Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Jaeden Lieberher, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, Katelyn Wells, Lola Reid release date February 7, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItsThatDanyTho

Daniela Perez RT @BDisgusting: [Trailer] ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Directors Return to Scare the Hell Out of You With ‘The Lodge’ https://t.co/GtiaAguXsj 11 hours ago

Kenny_DiazPR

Kenny Díaz RT @SueObeidi: "We had to create characters that we loved so that other people watching the movie would see them as we see them." - @ekwapi… 12 hours ago

Ziggy_Schiffer

Samuel Vincent I miss the Back To The Future movie, but it didn't feel quite the same when I rewatched it at our lodge during Go Skateboarding Day. 14 hours ago

MidwestMatt

Matt Greenwell @NerdAwakened It's been fun and productive so far, so yep! Kiddo soon and Lodge (movie) meeting tonight. I cannot complain. ❤️ 16 hours ago

matt_badonsky

Badonsky98 The Lodge looks like it may be a pretty solid horror movie 17 hours ago

MIKUtemOZaDOWN

どっこい NT RT @miquewatson: Seeing all these tweets on #POSSESSOR is making me simultaneously excited and depressed: Excited: OMFG GORE. YAY. CRONENB… 21 hours ago

miquewatson

Mique Watson 🏳️‍🌈👽🌝 Seeing all these tweets on #POSSESSOR is making me simultaneously excited and depressed: Excited: OMFG GORE. YAY.… https://t.co/cQSYAEYtVt 1 day ago

polterpals

polterpals Things are COMPLETELY back to normal for Ross & Matty in The Black Lodge! No souls being possessed, no binge drinki… https://t.co/8CrnghsDZM 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Silent Retreat Movie [Video]Silent Retreat Movie

Silent Retreat Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Six members of a media company go on a weekend business retreat at an isolated lodge in the woods. When one of the members goes missing, they discover..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:26Published

Holiday Movie Triple Play Masonic Lodge S.R. 59 Brazil, In [Video]Holiday Movie Triple Play Masonic Lodge S.R. 59 Brazil, In

Dec 7th, at 2pm, 4pm, 6pm Holiday Movie Triple Play at the Centennial Lodge.

Credit: WTHIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.