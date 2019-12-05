The Lodge movie
The Lodge movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: THE LODGE follows two siblings who are snowed in with Grace, the younger woman that their separated father plans to marry.
Just as the kids begin to warm to their stepmother-to-be, events intercede and threaten to dig up psychological demons from Grace's childhood as a member of a religious cult.
Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala
starring Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Jaeden Lieberher, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, Katelyn Wells, Lola Reid
release date February 7, 2020