Nazanin Kavari "Abyss by Abby’s Goddess Within Collection Launch" Red Carpet 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: MaximoTV - Duration: 01:05s - Published Nazanin Kavari "Abyss by Abby’s Goddess Within Collection Launch" Red Carpet Http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage in 4K: Nazanin Kavari @nazaninkavari, Mel Wade @melwade._ on the red carpet at Abyss by Abby’s Arabian Nights event celebrating the launch of Abby’s new collection ‘Goddess Within’ held at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles, California USA on January 21, 2020 || "This video without logo/watermark is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this