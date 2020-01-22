Global  

It's A Bird! It's A Plane! It's A Stunned Iguana?

The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail.

But HuffPost reports that temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters warned residents Tuesday about falling iguanas!

This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s.

National Weather Service, Miami The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won’t necessarily die.
