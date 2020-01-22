Global  

Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Trailer Is Here | Billboard News

Taylor Swift gives a sneak peek at the hard road she traveled to find her truest self in the first official trailer for her upcoming Netflix special, 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.'
Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ Trailer Shows How Pop Star Broke From ‘Nice Girl’ Persona (Video)

Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ Trailer Shows How Pop Star Broke From ‘Nice Girl’ Persona (Video)Taylor Swift’s new documentary “Miss Americana” shows how the pop star reinvented herself,...
The Wrap - Published

Looking for Brendon Urie in the Taylor Swift 'Miss Americana' Trailer? Here's Where to Find Him

  Brendon Urie was excited to see "ME!" -- or himself, rather -- in the trailer for Taylor Swift's...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Clash



Selena Gomez's Scores Big With 'Rare,' BTS Announces Tour & More | Billboard News [Video]Selena Gomez's Scores Big With 'Rare,' BTS Announces Tour & More | Billboard News

Selena Gomez tops the Billboard 200 Albums chart, BTS announces a tour, Taylor’s documentary trailer is finally here and Drake is full of 'Glee' after this record.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:28Published

Taylor Swift to release new song Only The Young [Video]Taylor Swift to release new song Only The Young

Taylor Swift to release new song Only The Young The pop superstar recorded the track for her upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana', which is set to hit the streaming service on January 31. The..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:06Published

