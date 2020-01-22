Comeaux High School students remeber Matthew Carter

Good afternoon.

I'm candace barnetteand i'm cassie schirm... thanks for choosing news 15 at five... 3 a community in mourning today... all focus turning to seventeen-year-old comeaux high school student matthew carter.

Carter died earlier today after being in critical condition after being shot saturday during what police are calling an attempted armed robbery on north meyers drive.

Today his classmates are sharing their thoughts about just who carter really was... as they deal with the loss of one of their own.

"he was one of the best friends you could have.

He was an all around athlete, played soccer and football , he was a brother to everyone , he was a cool guy, he was always a straight up person."

Comeaux high school are students shocked by the news of seventeen years old matthew carter's passing.

Students gathering at the memorial spot in honor of matthew say his life will always be remembered, he was so sweet, he didn't care who you were or what you looked like, he was always there for you no matter what."

Carter who was shot during an attempted armed robbery january 18th was in critical condition at lourdes hospital until he passed away from his injuries on wednesday.

"it was a shocker.

It wasn't as bad in critical condition.

I felt that he would pull through and then we got the news today that he didn't make it so it kinds hit home."

Students say the student body has been strong through the process.

"we joined together and we have this parking spot behind us, just a lot of things to remember about matt and red and a lot of jackets and stuff going around, it just really hit us close to home."

Matthew carter will live on at comeaux high school as student plan to continue honoring the athlete and showing support to his family.

"we're still rooting for matt, i know it's hard, i love you, but 31 strong."

Murder charges aganist the two suspects have been upgraded from attempted first degree murder to first degree murder.

Both suspects are still in custody.