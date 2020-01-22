Global  

Decatur Fire and Rescue getting new truck

New equipment is coming to fire station 5 in decatur!

The city council approved half a million dollars for them to get a new fire truck waay 31's ashley carter spoke with them to find out how it's going to benefit them long-term.

Llalready shot "decatur fire and rescue told me this truck is a much-needed addition to the department.

They told me that it's replacing a 19 year truck that lived well beyond it's life span."

Vo: decatur fire told me they planned to wait a year or two before asking the council for a new truck... but - they were worried that the nearly 20-year-old would break down -- costing thousands of dollars to fix the department told me the truck had a lot of wear and tear over its life-time -- because of the equipment it carries ... how fast it has to go... and how hard firefighters have to slam on the brakes when responding to a scene he said the new truck is going to have a new layout they are all excited for.

Tracy thornton, decatur fire: "it's going to be a sister matching truck to the one we got at station 2, it's going to be a really good layout, the design on the truck is really good."

Ll out: "that new truck is going to be here by the end of the year, they want to make sure that they have by the opening of the new station 5.

Reporting in decatur ashley carter waay 31 news.

New information this afternoon... one alabama county is preparing to bring




