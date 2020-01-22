Global  

THE ELEPHANT MAN movie (1980)

THE ELEPHANT MAN movie (1980)

THE ELEPHANT MAN movie (1980)

THE ELEPHANT MAN movie trailer HD (1980) - Plot synopsis: A Victorian surgeon rescues a heavily disfigured man who is mistreated while scraping a living as a side-show freak.

Behind his monstrous façade, there is revealed a person of kindness, intelligence and sophistication.

Director: David Lynch Writers: Christopher De Vore, Eric Bergren, David Lynch Stars: Anthony Hopkins, John Hurt, Anne Bancroft
