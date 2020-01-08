Gerrard: We can't always win by three or four 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published Gerrard: We can't always win by three or four Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says winning is all that matters rather than big results after a narrow 1-0 home victory over St Mirren 0

