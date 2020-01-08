Global  

Gerrard: We can't always win by three or four

Gerrard: We can't always win by three or four

Gerrard: We can't always win by three or four

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says winning is all that matters rather than big results after a narrow 1-0 home victory over St Mirren
Gerrard: Four out, one in at Rangers [Video]Gerrard: Four out, one in at Rangers

Steven Gerrard says Rangers will let three or four players out on loan and could add to their squad during the January transfer window.

