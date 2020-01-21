Global  

1-21-20 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement preview 5pm

1-21-20 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement preview 5pmDiscussing potential Class of 2020.
Join us to discuss.

It's never too early to look ahead to summer as the road to july's baseball hall of fame induction ceremony in cooperstown begins tonight.

At the top of the hour - the class of 2020 will be announced.

There's one obvious player on everyone's mind - and here to discuss the latest is sports director spencer davidson.

Hey guys - it's not official just yet but it's a year that's been more than two decades in the making and today is a day people have been counting down to since september 28, 2014.

Former yankees captain - shortstop and legend derek jeter is expected to get the call to the baseball hall of fame to headline this year's class of 2020.

The question tonight isn't whether or not jeter will be elected into the hall - that's pretty much a forgone conclusion.

Rather - it's whether he will become the second unanimous selection following in his teammate mariano rivera's footsteps from last year's class.

Born in new jersey and growing up in michigan - jeter dreamed of playing for the new york yankees.

Over a 20-year career - he not only did that - but became one of the most revered yankees of all time.

A 14-time all-star - the 1996 rookie of the year lead the yanks to five world series championships hitting .310 for his career with 3,465 hits - 260 home runs and 13- hundred 11 r-b-i's.

In the playoffs - nobody was more clutch.

He batted .308 with an .838 on base percentage 20 home runs and 61 r-b-i's in 650 at bats.

He was also the world series m-v-p in the 2000 subway series.

Getting it done on both sides of the field - he won five gold glove awards while also winning five silver slugger awards.

Being in cooperstown last year to watch rivera get in - this year appears to be jeter's turn in the spotlight here in central new york.

Another question for this year's class is who would be joining jeter on the dais at clark sports center this summer.

According to bbhoftracker.com - just under 53 percent of ballots cast have been revealed.

At this point - jeter has 100 percent of the vote - with larry walker and curt schilling also receiving the over 75 percent necessary for election into the hall.

Just missing out on the cut is barry bonds with 71 percent and roger clemens with 70 percent.

Again - this with just over half the ballots being revealed so a lot could change in the next half hour.

--- nobody you'd want up



