Grammys CEO Sues Recording Academy For Alleged Discrimination 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:16s - Published Grammys CEO Sues Recording Academy For Alleged Discrimination Dugan complained of "egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by board members and voting irregularities with respect to nominations." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cornbread Wisdom RT @PopCrave: Former #Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan sues Recording Academy, @Variety reveals. Complaint includes accusation that ex-CEO Neil P… 21 seconds ago Cornbread Wisdom RT @RollingStone: Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan has sued the Recording Academy, accusing one member of sexual harassment and claiming "voting i… 1 minute ago EK Metamorphosis RT @schemaly: Deborah Dugan Sues Grammys, Claiming Sexual Harassment, naming Neil Portnow, who, in 2018 responded to #GrammysSoMale by sayi… 8 minutes ago Soraya Chemaly Deborah Dugan Sues Grammys, Claiming Sexual Harassment, naming Neil Portnow, who, in 2018 responded to… https://t.co/3gbTo5EkJq 1 hour ago