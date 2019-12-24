Bringing justice to abused animals

- you last week.- he was left tied to a tree in - the woods in biloxi and later - found - by a hunter.- coco was microchipped by his- previous adopter, and - 'just cause rescue' discovered- his real name is- sebastian.- sebastian is now in a loving- foster home after a rough - start, but he now needs your- help getting 16 teeth extracted- his canine teeth are broken wit- exposed roots, and the incisors- are worn down below the gum - line.

- the vet believes this to be a - cause of biting himself from a- suspected flea allergy.

- after seeing many cases of- animal cruelty and neglect in - our area over the last several- years, 'just cause rescue'- wants to educate the community- on what to do if you- ever find an animal abandoned - like sebastian.

- - "law enforcement and animal - control does- what they do for a reason.

It's- to help dogs like this.

We're - not law enforcement.- we can't legally prosecute.

You- have got to get it on file to - get them prosecuted.- we can say it's injustice - everyday, but unless you have - legal authority and law - - - - enforcement presence recording- this all, then you can't do - anything to prosecute anybody.- so in an instance of sebastian,- he was tied to a tree, if they- would've called animal- control the day they found him,- had an animal control officer - come get him, he- could've gone to the shelter, - got scanned for the chip, and - - - - that person would've been calle- who owned him to see why he got- tied to a tree.

Now it's too- late, we have no proof- of anything."

- if you'd like to help in- sebastian's dental- treatment, you can go to the- just cause rescue facebook- page.