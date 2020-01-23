Ryanair flight from Romania to London- Horrific moment smoke fills cabin

The horrific moment Ryanair passengers witness smoke filling the cabin as it had departed from Otopeni Airport, Romania, on Tuesday (January 21).

"The plane smelled of petrol during this time and 15 minutes after take-off smoke started filling the entire plane.

People were screaming everywhere, they were terrified," the filmer said.

"A woman next to me had a panic attack.

It was very chaotic." Ryanair later confirmed that the smoke was caused by the de-icing fluid passing through the plane’s air conditioning unit.