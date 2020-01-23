Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ryanair flight from Romania to London- Horrific moment smoke fills cabin

Ryanair flight from Romania to London- Horrific moment smoke fills cabin

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Ryanair flight from Romania to London- Horrific moment smoke fills cabin

Ryanair flight from Romania to London- Horrific moment smoke fills cabin

The horrific moment Ryanair passengers witness smoke filling the cabin as it had departed from Otopeni Airport, Romania, on Tuesday (January 21).

"The plane smelled of petrol during this time and 15 minutes after take-off smoke started filling the entire plane.

People were screaming everywhere, they were terrified," the filmer said.

"A woman next to me had a panic attack.

It was very chaotic." Ryanair later confirmed that the smoke was caused by the de-icing fluid passing through the plane’s air conditioning unit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.