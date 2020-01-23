Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iowans going to National March for Life

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Iowans going to National March for LifeEvery year, people take to the National Mall to March for Life
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iowans going to National March for Life

Each january á millions of people across the country gather at the national mall in washington dác for the annual march for life.

Marchers originally called for an end to abortion á but the movement has expanded to include other issues including suicide.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is talking to some north iowans planning to head to the capitol á to participate.xxx on the scene since the first march in 19á74... support has grown á into the millions.

"our students are overwhelmed when they see the vast number that believe in the same thing they do."

This is the 7th time mary beth anzivinoá barnes taken part in the march.

"you're marching with mothers, fellow students, college students, brothers, friars, deacons, sisters, priests, dads, aunts, uncles, you name it."

Abortion isn't the only reason these folks are marching.

"teaching high school for 20+ years, i also march for my students.

I've lost students to suicide.

Mental health is a huge issue, they need to know that their life matters and that they're important."

Groups from garner and mason city are heading to dác.

Two of the students going á grace clark... and maddy kollasche (coleálash).

"i've gone to ncyc, which is national catholic youth conference, and something about being surrounded by a lot of people who have the same faith as you do, and standing up for the unborn really speaks to me."

"i always knew it was kind of big, but actually being there and being a part of it it's so cool to see everyone in addition to the national march á the minnesota citizens concerned for life will host their own march tomorrow in saint paul./// if you're looking for a bit of extra




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.