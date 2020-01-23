Iowans going to National March for Life

Each january á millions of people across the country gather at the national mall in washington dác for the annual march for life.

Marchers originally called for an end to abortion á but the movement has expanded to include other issues including suicide.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is talking to some north iowans planning to head to the capitol á to participate.xxx on the scene since the first march in 19á74... support has grown á into the millions.

"our students are overwhelmed when they see the vast number that believe in the same thing they do."

This is the 7th time mary beth anzivinoá barnes taken part in the march.

"you're marching with mothers, fellow students, college students, brothers, friars, deacons, sisters, priests, dads, aunts, uncles, you name it."

Abortion isn't the only reason these folks are marching.

"teaching high school for 20+ years, i also march for my students.

I've lost students to suicide.

Mental health is a huge issue, they need to know that their life matters and that they're important."

Groups from garner and mason city are heading to dác.

Two of the students going á grace clark... and maddy kollasche (coleálash).

"i've gone to ncyc, which is national catholic youth conference, and something about being surrounded by a lot of people who have the same faith as you do, and standing up for the unborn really speaks to me."

"i always knew it was kind of big, but actually being there and being a part of it it's so cool to see everyone in addition to the national march á the minnesota citizens concerned for life will host their own march tomorrow in saint paul./// if you're looking for a bit of extra