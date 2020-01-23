GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No

The ever-confident President Donald Trump has been advising the GOP on how they should better handle his impeachment.

But according to Politico, Republican senators are turning a deaf ear to his kibbitzing.

Senate Republicans have been maneuvering to give Trump as quick an acquittal as possible.

However, Trump threw a monkey wrench into the machinations by suggesting he'd welcome a longer trial with lots of witnesses.