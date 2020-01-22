Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect
|
Video Credit: KSTU - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect
A rule banning conversion therapy on LGBTQ children has gone into effect, making Utah the 19th state to ban the practice.
|
Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect
A aSERIES OF BILLS HERE ON CAPITOL aa aHILL THAT THEY SAY TARGETS aa aTHE COMMUNITY.
Aa aTHE COMMUNITY.
Aa aIT SIMPLY WILL.
Aa aTHE COMMUNITY.
Aa aIT SIMPLY WILL.
Aa a
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Watch VideoUtah is now the 19th state to ban so-called conversion therapy on LGBTQ children. The new...
Newsy - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources