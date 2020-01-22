Global  

Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect

Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect

Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect

A rule banning conversion therapy on LGBTQ children has gone into effect, making Utah the 19th state to ban the practice.
Utah Bans Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Children as Rule Goes into Effect

