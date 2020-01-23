Global  

Man Sentenced To Probation In Theft Case Of WWII Dog Tags From National Archives

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:47s
Man Sentenced To Probation In Theft Case Of WWII Dog Tags From National Archives

A Virginia National Guard sergeant was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine in connection to the theft of World War II dog tags kept at the National Archives.
Virginia man gets probation, small fine, for stealing WWII dog tags from National Archives

A Virginia National Guard sergeant -- who previously faced 1 year in prison -- was sentenced to 18...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Virginia National Guard On Probation For Stealing WWII Gog Tags From Archives [Video]Virginia National Guard On Probation For Stealing WWII Gog Tags From Archives

A Virginia National Guard sergeant was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of supervised probation for stealing World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:42Published

