Man Sentenced To Probation In Theft Case Of WWII Dog Tags From National Archives 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:47s - Published Man Sentenced To Probation In Theft Case Of WWII Dog Tags From National Archives A Virginia National Guard sergeant was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine in connection to the theft of World War II dog tags kept at the National Archives.

