Man Sentenced To Probation In Theft Case Of WWII Dog Tags From National Archives

A Virginia National Guard sergeant was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine in connection to the theft of World War II dog tags kept at the National Archives.
A Virginia National Guard sergeant was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of supervised probation for stealing World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland.
