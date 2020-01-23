Global  

GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No

The ever-confident President Donald Trump has been advising the GOP on how they should better handle his impeachment.

But according to Politico, Republican senators are turning a deaf ear to his kibbitzing.

Senate Republicans have been maneuvering to give Trump as quick an acquittal as possible.

However, Trump threw a monkey wrench into the machinations by suggesting he'd welcome a longer trial with lots of witnesses.

On Wednesday, Republicans empathized with the president’s call for new testimony.

But they also said that they will tune out any outside noise if they can, and potentially wrap up the trial far more quickly than Trump desires.

Apparently, that includes the running commentary from a president who demands party loyalty.
