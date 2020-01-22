Global  

Passengers From Wuhan Halted From Flying To SFO Due To Coronavirus

Passengers From Wuhan Halted From Flying To SFO Due To Coronavirus

Passengers From Wuhan Halted From Flying To SFO Due To Coronavirus

Due to the spike in cases of the mysterious Coronavirus, public transportation including train, ferry and air travel out of Wuhan, China has been shut down until further notice.

Kiet Do reports.

(1-22-2020)
Passengers from China's Wuhan arriving in Rome checked for coronavirus: airport spokesman

Passengers on a China Southern Airlines flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan arriving at Rome's...
Reuters - Published

Singapore starts screening all China flights, warns against Wuhan travel to deter coronavirus

Singapore on Wednesday started screening all passengers arriving on flights from China to avoid...
Reuters - Published


KenBastidaKPIX

Ken Bastida RT @KPIXtv: The Chinese government has shutdown the city of Wuhan for outbound travelers leaving the city due to the spread of the coronavi… 38 minutes ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 The Chinese government has shutdown the city of Wuhan for outbound travelers leaving the city due to the spread of… https://t.co/MAW4odUTtM 48 minutes ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Passengers From Wuhan Halted From Flying To SFO Due To Coronavirus Outbreak… https://t.co/3RIb8GGjad 2 hours ago


Efforts To Contain Coronavirus In Place At O'Hare [Video]Efforts To Contain Coronavirus In Place At O'Hare

CBS 2's Marissa Parra talked with some passengers returning from China.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:06Published

Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight [Video]Cathay Pacific Agrees To Let Flight Attendants Wear Protective Masks In-Flight

Cathay Pacific Airways will allow all crew members and frontline employees to wear surgical masks on flights. Reuters reports the Hong Kong airline made the call due to concerns over a new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

