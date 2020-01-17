Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Bushfire Forces Evacuations Near Australian Capital Of Canberra

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
New Bushfire Forces Evacuations Near Australian Capital Of CanberraA new fire near the Canberra Airport forced evacuation of nearby suburbs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

darnellsmith

Darnell L Smith New Bushfire Forces Evacuations Near Australian Capital Of Canberra https://t.co/Pd2eUXGOHO 6 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy At least two months remain in the Australian fire season after catastrophic blazes that have scorched more than 25… https://t.co/mFdjWTty2z 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt [Video]Australia Evacuates Parts Of Canberra As New Fires Erupt

Residents of the Australian capital Canberra were evacuated on Wednesday after a bushfire broke out.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Why is Australia on Fire? [Video]Why is Australia on Fire?

Australia's 2018-2019 bushfire season has been devastating. The fires have burned millions of acres, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed up to a billion animals. So what caused them? Today, we..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.