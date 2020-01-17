New Bushfire Forces Evacuations Near Australian Capital Of Canberra 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published A new fire near the Canberra Airport forced evacuation of nearby suburbs. A new fire near the Canberra Airport forced evacuation of nearby suburbs.

0

