Zion Returns Wednesday vs. Spurs

Debut.

Its finally here zion williamson set to make his nba debut on wednesday against the spurs.

His mom said missing time with the knee injury might be a blessing in disguise because it gave him a chance to learn his body and the nba game.

So just what are his expectations or his nba debut on wednesday..its just basketball its what i do.

I go out there and have fun.

Just compete with my teammates.

The rehab workouts they are long and strenous.

It was alot of times where i just wanted to punch a wall or kick chairs.

It was frustrating to not be able to move your body the way you want to and not be able to make any athletic movements.

It was tough since i am only 19 and missing my first nba.

It was tough but i battled through it.

One reporter asked zion if he was ready to help the pelicans make a playoff push.

He said let me get this game under my belt and we'll see what happens from there.

Reporting at the pelicans practice facility ron snyder news 15 sports.