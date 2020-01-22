Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'The Witcher' Breaks Viewership Record, Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Expanding & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 04:35s - Published < > Embed
'The Witcher' Breaks Viewership Record, Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Expanding & More | THR News

'The Witcher' Breaks Viewership Record, Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Expanding & More | THR News

'The Witcher' Breaks Viewership Record, Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Expanding & More | THR News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THRtv

THR TV News 'The Witcher' Breaks Viewership Record, Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Expanding & More | THR News… https://t.co/hxPCBnk29y 5 hours ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus 'The Witcher' Breaks Viewership Record After Netflix Changes How It Measures a 'View' https://t.co/4xeDCHtKPQ 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez's Scores Big With 'Rare,' BTS Announces Tour & More | Billboard News [Video]Selena Gomez's Scores Big With 'Rare,' BTS Announces Tour & More | Billboard News

Selena Gomez's Scores Big With 'Rare,' BTS Announces Tour & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:27Published

'Red Table Talk' Picked Up for Three-Year Deal, Spinoff at Facebook Watch | THR News [Video]'Red Table Talk' Picked Up for Three-Year Deal, Spinoff at Facebook Watch | THR News

The second talk show in the franchise will feature Gloria Estefan and her daughter and niece.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.