Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Surprised 49er Fan Wins Tickets To Super Bowl LIV

Surprised 49er Fan Wins Tickets To Super Bowl LIV

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Surprised 49er Fan Wins Tickets To Super Bowl LIV

Surprised 49er Fan Wins Tickets To Super Bowl LIV

Allen Martin reports on 49er fan Samuel Choi winning a prize package to root on 49ers in Miami for the Super Bowl (1-21-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local USNA Midshipman donates autographed Chiefs football to help other leaders [Video]Local USNA Midshipman donates autographed Chiefs football to help other leaders

Briana Chiodini donated a Super Bowl Champion autographed Chiefs football to help support current, future military leaders

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 02:23Published

B.S. Report: Feb 8th, 2017 [Video]B.S. Report: Feb 8th, 2017

Bill says there's no need to be nice about the Falcons losing the Super Bowl.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.