Spitzer Telescope Prepares For Final Days In Orbit 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:17s - Published NASA's Spitzer Telescope took off into space on Aug. 25, 2003. NASA's Spitzer Telescope took off into space on Aug. 25, 2003. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this