Short break.
C1 3 kentucky tourism and the arts and heritage cabinet.
The kentucky history center & museum hold vital artifacts of our rich kentucky history!
We have the director of the kentucky historical society foundation, doug high here with what you can expect to see on a visit to the museum.
Welcome to the show!
1.
Tell us about the kentucky history c1 3 center & museum 2.
Why is the kentucky history museum so important to all kentuckians?
3.
Tell us about the kentucky history treasures 4.
How do you decide c1 3 on the different artifacts for each 4.
How do you decide on the different artifacts for each history treasure?
5.
What are the future plans for c1 3 absolutely.
And that's why history is so important for everyone and thank you so much for being here with early will initiated will treat you can