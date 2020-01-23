Global  

Sinkhole forces closure of eastern Vigo County bridge

Or impairment we have an important traffic alert if you're driving in north eastern vigo county.

Take a look at your screen!

The bridge at the intersection of eppert ..and blue jay roads is closed!

That's because a sinkhole has opened up there.

Police ask that you stay away from the area.

You will not be able to get across that bridge.

We haven't heard when the area will reopen..

But we'll let you know when we




