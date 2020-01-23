Global  

Lineup announced for Rocklahoma 2020

Lineup announced for Rocklahoma 2020
Lineup announced for Rocklahoma 2020

SLIPKNOT... FIVE FINGERDEATH PUNCH... PAPAROACH...AND HALESTORM... ARE JUST AFEW OF THIS YEARSHEADLINERS.

THE FESTIVAL INPRYOR... IS MAY 22ND THROUGHTHE 24TH THIS YEAR.

EARLYBIRD PASSES GO ON SALE THISFRIDAY.




