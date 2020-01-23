Global  

Celebration of life set for Honey Creek

We have new details on funeral arrangements for a vigo county coach and teacher..

David hoffa died sunday in a car crash..

He taught and coached at honey creek middle school in terre haute.

There will be a celebration of life this saturday at the school..

It starts at 2 p.m.

Online condolences can be left on debaun




