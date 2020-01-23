Global  

LICLITER NEW COACH

We're following developing news tonight.

?e former assistant coach todd lic?lighter has now been hired as the mens new head coach at the university of evansville.

?e men's head basketball coach walter mccarty has been terminated.

He was placed on leave december 26th for violating title nine policies at the university.

More reports were revealed about his tenure?

And that evidence lead to his dismissal.

Please stay with 44news on air and online as we continue to follow this story.




