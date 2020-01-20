|
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights
|
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Columbus Blue Jackets vs.
Winnipeg Jets, 01/22/2020
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots, and the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports
|Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets...
CBC.ca - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources