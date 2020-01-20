Global  

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Columbus Blue Jackets vs.

Winnipeg Jets, 01/22/2020
Bjorkstrand leads Blue Jackets past Jets for 6th straight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots, and the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Slumping Jets slide into all-star break with 4th straight loss after Blue Jackets comeback

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets...
CBC.ca - Published


