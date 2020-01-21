Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United supporters had every right to feel “disillusioned” on a night when anti-Glazer chants provided the backdrop to an embarrassing home loss to Burnley.

Sunday’s defeat to table-topping rivals Liverpool was compounded on Wednesday as the Clarets secured a first victory at Old Trafford since 1962.

Chris Wood opened the scoring and a memorable 2-0 victory was wrapped up in style by hometown favourite Jay Rodriguez, whose stunning strike darkened the mood of the United faithful.