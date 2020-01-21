A weather forecast for south florida gets world-wide attention..

After meteorologists call for - falling frozen iguanas.

The large lizards are cold-blooded.

And temperatures in the 30's leave them frozen in their tracks.

The cold weather doesn't kill the iguanas..

Just stuns them.

So when this guy started to warm up..

He started moving again.

Iguanas often hang out in trees..

So when they freeze..

They fall to the ground.

