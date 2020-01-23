Northview TH North 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTHI - Published Knights beat Patriots Knights beat Patriots 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Northview TH North Welcome back... the northview and terre haute north boys basketball teams play every year....its a series that's been dominated by the patriots.... nroth has won 16 straight over the knights......northview hasn't beaten terre haute north in 12 years... the two met at terre haute north.... patriots get the home team bounce on the corner three from dalton sturm...it was all north in the opening quarter, they led 13-4 after one... brevin cooper had a whale of a game for northview...nice take....the knights guard had 15 points and 14 rebounds... matt gauer had 16 points in the first half and nailed four three's...he helped patriots build a double digit halftime advantage.... give northview credit,they fought back....cade bryan wears three and he puts three on the board for the kngihts.... northview rallies from 11-down at the half to win 53-46.....its the kngihts first win over the patriots





You Might Like

Tweets about this agoshen RT @PrepHoopsIN: Standout Players: Northview @ Terre Haute North @THNorthSports @calebswear https://t.co/SQxEOEzGaN https://t.co/l5NDRXPApZ 9 hours ago Dylan Boor RT @pughgrant: HIGHLIGHTS: Northview beats Terre Haute North for the first time since 2008 Tuesday night. https://t.co/Lig9d8wd8m 11 hours ago Prep Hoops Indiana Standout Players: Northview @ Terre Haute North @THNorthSports @calebswear https://t.co/SQxEOEzGaN https://t.co/l5NDRXPApZ 12 hours ago Jacob Harden RT @Rick_Sports10: Sports 10 highlights of Northview first win over TH North since 2008 https://t.co/qh3m4IWxnI 15 hours ago Tribune-Star Sports Northview snaps 16-game skid against North https://t.co/RquOuMlDeP https://t.co/nsls8fJ3W4 1 day ago Grant T. Pugh HIGHLIGHTS: Northview beats Terre Haute North for the first time since 2008 Tuesday night. https://t.co/Lig9d8wd8m 1 day ago Rick Semmler Sports 10 highlights of Northview first win over TH North since 2008 https://t.co/qh3m4IWxnI 1 day ago dani RT @Rick_Sports10: Northview rallies from 11 down at the half to win at TH North 53-46. It’s Knights first win over Patriots since 2008 1 day ago