Northview TH North

Welcome back... the northview and terre haute north boys basketball teams play every year....its a series that's been dominated by the patriots.... nroth has won 16 straight over the knights......northview hasn't beaten terre haute north in 12 years... the two met at terre haute north.... patriots get the home team bounce on the corner three from dalton sturm...it was all north in the opening quarter, they led 13-4 after one... brevin cooper had a whale of a game for northview...nice take....the knights guard had 15 points and 14 rebounds... matt gauer had 16 points in the first half and nailed four three's...he helped patriots build a double digit halftime advantage.... give northview credit,they fought back....cade bryan wears three and he puts three on the board for the kngihts.... northview rallies from 11-down at the half to win 53-46.....its the kngihts first win over the patriots