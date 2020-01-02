Give up easy one's.

We'll continue to get better.> < time now for rick's rallies....how about josh michaels...he hit this halfcourt shot at the bloomfield game friday to win 100 dollars.

What's really amazing about this, the bloomfield junior did it was two prosethtic legs.... isu freshman tre williams has been a regular on rick's rallies....the sycamore big man plays above the rim...... its no secret isu's christian williams has always had some serious athletic ability, injuries have just slowed him down...wow, you see it there with the one handed throw down... loogootee hasn't had a lot of guys that could dunk it over the decades but silas bauer is one....the lions star big man had not one, but two big slams in the loogootee's upset win over barr-reeve friday.... no one in the area right now is better at dunking than vincennes university's craig porter.....for some reason opponents keep trying to block his dunks and this keeps happening...the former terre haute south star has been handing out posters this year, with all his posterizing dunks.... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making