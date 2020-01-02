Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rick's Rallies

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Rick's RalliesTop Plays from the Wabash Valley
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rick's Rallies

Give up easy one's.

We'll continue to get better.> &lt; time now for rick's rallies....how about josh michaels...he hit this halfcourt shot at the bloomfield game friday to win 100 dollars.

What's really amazing about this, the bloomfield junior did it was two prosethtic legs.... isu freshman tre williams has been a regular on rick's rallies....the sycamore big man plays above the rim...... its no secret isu's christian williams has always had some serious athletic ability, injuries have just slowed him down...wow, you see it there with the one handed throw down... loogootee hasn't had a lot of guys that could dunk it over the decades but silas bauer is one....the lions star big man had not one, but two big slams in the loogootee's upset win over barr-reeve friday.... no one in the area right now is better at dunking than vincennes university's craig porter.....for some reason opponents keep trying to block his dunks and this keeps happening...the former terre haute south star has been handing out posters this year, with all his posterizing dunks.... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making




You Might Like


Tweets about this

BDUB26809418

I will vote 4 Pres.DJTrump again✊ Rick Stevens is a radical Islamist who had been seen next to ilhan Omar at radical Islamist rallies... https://t.co/sLXPVQE73Z 3 hours ago

chrishagan2015

Chris Hagan @realDonaldTrump you need to play this video clip at all of your rallies and especially add it into a nationally TV… https://t.co/z2T34acHMG 4 hours ago

rick_maddox

Gateway 🌟🌟🌟 RT @parscale: We keep telling people that @realDonaldTrump has built an unstoppable machine but the mainstream media doesn’t want to hear i… 7 hours ago

lisheness_jane

jane lisheness NO DMs Please. RT @KathyJeffers3: @RepCunningham As demonstrated by author Rick Wilson in his book “Everything Trump Touches Dies”, Trump and his Republic… 8 hours ago

KathyJeffers3

Kathy Higgins Jeffers @RepCunningham As demonstrated by author Rick Wilson in his book “Everything Trump Touches Dies”, Trump and his Rep… https://t.co/jcjXll5ZkD 11 hours ago

Deplorable_Rick

Deplorable Rick TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 RT @terryan11210907: Thanks for pointing that out!! AOC doing fake rallies. Like her Fake Breakdown over Illegals kids in cages. https://t… 11 hours ago

griffin_rick

OffTheKuff RT @aishaismad: Bernie's always been effective at rallies but this level of assertiveness and confidence in his movement is unprecedented.… 12 hours ago

rick_ppc

Sloan @MarkDice They should give one to Trump for best spoken rallies. 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rick's Rallies 12-30-19 [Video]Rick's Rallies 12-30-19

Rick's Rallies 12-30-19

Credit: WTHIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.