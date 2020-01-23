Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jill Biden campaigning in North Iowa

Jill Biden campaigning in North Iowa

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Jill Biden campaigning in North IowaIt's all looking ahead to the Iowa Caucuses
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jill Biden campaigning in North Iowa

Nick that wasn't the only campaign event going on in north iowa today.

Doctor jill biden was in garner this afternoon á stumping for her husband á former vice president joe biden.

In the town hall style event... doctor biden talked about helping rural americans and how her husband is the man to do the job.

Doug thompson is a farmer from kanawha á and says he hopes biden can stabilize the trade issues which have i think his approach to china would be a much different situation.

I think he would probably go back and look more seriously at the tpp, the trans pacific partnership as a way to further advance trade between the united states and china.

Tomorrow afternoon, joe biden will be in osage for a campaign event focusing on foreign affairs.

Of course, kimt news 3 will be rochester police are looking




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.