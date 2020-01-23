Jill Biden campaigning in North Iowa

Nick that wasn't the only campaign event going on in north iowa today.

Doctor jill biden was in garner this afternoon á stumping for her husband á former vice president joe biden.

In the town hall style event... doctor biden talked about helping rural americans and how her husband is the man to do the job.

Doug thompson is a farmer from kanawha á and says he hopes biden can stabilize the trade issues which have i think his approach to china would be a much different situation.

I think he would probably go back and look more seriously at the tpp, the trans pacific partnership as a way to further advance trade between the united states and china.

Tomorrow afternoon, joe biden will be in osage for a campaign event focusing on foreign affairs.

