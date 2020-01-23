Global  

Nancy Drew S01E12 The Lady of Larkspur Lane

Nancy Drew S01E12 The Lady of Larkspur Lane

Nancy Drew S01E12 The Lady of Larkspur Lane

Nancy Drew 1x12 "The Lady of Larkspur Lane" Season 1 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - SEARCHING – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew follow up on the latest Lucy Sable lead, they also work to uncover who tried to kill Ryan (Riley Smith), leading them to a startling revelation.

Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Scott Wolf and Alvina August also star.

Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#112).

Original airdate 1/29/2020.
